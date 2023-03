videoDetails

Deshhit: Atiq's family trembled after seeing Yogi's attitude

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 09:56 PM IST

Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman, who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal, was killed by the Prayagraj police this morning. The accused in whose room the conspiracy was hatched has been arrested.