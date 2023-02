videoDetails

Deshhit: Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy, Shiv Sena of 'Shinde'?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 08:44 PM IST

In the politics of Maharashtra, once again there may be a war between the Shinde and Uddhav factions. The Election Commission has decided to give the Shiv Sena's symbol of bow and arrow to the Eknath Shinde faction. Due to which rhetoric has started in Uddhav and Eknath Shinde faction. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that there is a deal of Rs 2000 crore behind this.