Deshhit: Beheading row on insulting Prophet Mohammad!

BJP MLA T. Raja Singh's controversial remarks on the Prophet Mohammad has increased the ruckus in Telangana. Today, he was also arrested in this case. Raja Singh's lawyer has claimed that the court has ordered his immediate release. After being accused of insulting the Prophet, the BJP has suspended Raja Singh and also issued a show cause notice to him.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 10:42 PM IST

BJP MLA T. Raja Singh's controversial remarks on the Prophet Mohammad has increased the ruckus in Telangana. Today, he was also arrested in this case. Raja Singh's lawyer has claimed that the court has ordered his immediate release. After being accused of insulting the Prophet, the BJP has suspended Raja Singh and also issued a show cause notice to him.