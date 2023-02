videoDetails

Deshhit: Biden's visit to Kyiv created panic in the world

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 09:46 PM IST

On February 24, the Ukraine-Russia war will complete one year. A few days before the first anniversary of the war, US President Joe Biden reached the capital Kiev. This visit of the US President is a signal to Russia and the international community that the US will continue to support Ukraine.