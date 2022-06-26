Deshhit : Big jolt to Akhilesh Yadav after BJP's win in Bypoll elections

Today the results of the by-elections have come in three Lok Sabha seats and 7 assembly seats. BJP has won in Rampur and Azamgarh in UP. Both the seats have been considered the stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. Bhojpuri superstar Nirhua has won in Azamgarh and BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi won from Rampur.

| Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 10:55 PM IST

