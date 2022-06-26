NewsVideos

Deshhit : Big jolt to Akhilesh Yadav after BJP's win in Bypoll elections

Today the results of the by-elections have come in three Lok Sabha seats and 7 assembly seats. BJP has won in Rampur and Azamgarh in UP. Both the seats have been considered the stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. Bhojpuri superstar Nirhua has won in Azamgarh and BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi won from Rampur.

|Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 10:55 PM IST
Today the results of the by-elections have come in three Lok Sabha seats and 7 assembly seats. BJP has won in Rampur and Azamgarh in UP. Both the seats have been considered the stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. Bhojpuri superstar Nirhua has won in Azamgarh and BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi won from Rampur.

All Videos

Agenda India Ka : Demonstrations of Shiv Sena at various places in Maharashtra
20:52
Agenda India Ka : Demonstrations of Shiv Sena at various places in Maharashtra
G7 Summit Germany: PM Modi highlights India's achievements while addressing Indian community in Munich
40:45
G7 Summit Germany: PM Modi highlights India's achievements while addressing Indian community in Munich
Future is going to be innovating, India needs to be at forefront
21:53
Future is going to be innovating, India needs to be at forefront
UP Bypoll Result 2022: BJP sweeps Rampur & Azamgarh seat
10:55
UP Bypoll Result 2022: BJP sweeps Rampur & Azamgarh seat
Taal Thok Ke : Can Balasaheb's name save Uddhav's government and his party?
56:34
Taal Thok Ke : Can Balasaheb's name save Uddhav's government and his party?

Trending Videos

20:52
Agenda India Ka : Demonstrations of Shiv Sena at various places in Maharashtra
40:45
G7 Summit Germany: PM Modi highlights India's achievements while addressing Indian community in Munich
21:53
Future is going to be innovating, India needs to be at forefront
10:55
UP Bypoll Result 2022: BJP sweeps Rampur & Azamgarh seat
56:34
Taal Thok Ke : Can Balasaheb's name save Uddhav's government and his party?
Ghanshyam Lodhi,Rampur By Election Resul 2022,Mohammad Asim Raja,Ghanshyamv Lodhi,rampur by election,azamgarh by election 2022,Rampur election result,2022 election result,rampur by election result,rampur loksabha bypoll election,azamgarh by election result,election result updates,up election results 2022,rampur by polls result 2022,loksabha by election results,Azam Khan,BJP,SP,Rampur Lok Sabha Bypoll Result 2022,cm yogi on bypoll election result 2022,CM Yogi,