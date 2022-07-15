Deshhit: Big plan to make India an Islamic nation?

Bihar Police has arrested two terrorists involved in anti-national activities. According to the police, both the terrorists were working to give terrorist training to the people of a particular community. Several incriminating documents have also been recovered from their possession by the police. According to these documents, both the terrorists were working to make India an Islamic nation by the year 2047.

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 12:08 AM IST

