NewsVideos

Deshhit: Big plan to make India an Islamic nation?

Bihar Police has arrested two terrorists involved in anti-national activities. According to the police, both the terrorists were working to give terrorist training to the people of a particular community. Several incriminating documents have also been recovered from their possession by the police. According to these documents, both the terrorists were working to make India an Islamic nation by the year 2047.

|Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 12:08 AM IST
Bihar Police has arrested two terrorists involved in anti-national activities. According to the police, both the terrorists were working to give terrorist training to the people of a particular community. Several incriminating documents have also been recovered from their possession by the police. According to these documents, both the terrorists were working to make India an Islamic nation by the year 2047.

All Videos

Chinese scientists develop a robot fish that can help with microplastic waste | Zee English News |
Chinese scientists develop a robot fish that can help with microplastic waste | Zee English News |
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan saying she wants to date him | Koffee With Karan
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan saying she wants to date him | Koffee With Karan
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
15:1
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
23:3
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
9:8
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab

Trending Videos

Chinese scientists develop a robot fish that can help with microplastic waste | Zee English News |
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan saying she wants to date him | Koffee With Karan
15:1
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
23:3
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
9:8
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
Deshhit,Zee News live,Zee News Live TV,ZEE LIVE,Breaking News,breaking live,PFI,pfi activists killed,PFI activists,pfi activists arrested,pfi activists arrested live updates,patna pfi news,patna pfi,pfi patna,Bihar Police,bihar police pfi,Terrorist,terrorist arrested,terrorist arrested in patna,terrorist arrested in bihar,pfi terrorism,pfi terror funding,pfi terror,Patna police,patna police pfi,bihar police arrests pfi,bihar police arrests pfi activists,