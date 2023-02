videoDetails

Deshhit: Born in Delhi...story ends in Dubai!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 09:08 PM IST

Delhi-born former President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf has passed away in Dubai. In India, Pervez Musharraf is considered the culprit of the Kargil war. Musharraf has ruled Pakistan for 9 years.