NewsVideos

Deshhit: Chacha-Bhatija becomes new truth of Bihar Politics

Chacha-Bhatija, this has now become the new truth of Bihar politics. Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with BJP and now he is going to form a grand alliance government with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD. According to Zee news sources, the swearing-in of the coalition government may take place tomorrow.

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 11:02 PM IST
Chacha-Bhatija, this has now become the new truth of Bihar politics. Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with BJP and now he is going to form a grand alliance government with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD. According to Zee news sources, the swearing-in of the coalition government may take place tomorrow.

All Videos

Deshhit: Why Nitish Kumar changes alliances again and again?
12:11
Deshhit: Why Nitish Kumar changes alliances again and again?
Why is Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 creating problems among power engineers
Why is Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 creating problems among power engineers
Will Virat Kohli find his way to come back in form for Asia Cup?
Will Virat Kohli find his way to come back in form for Asia Cup?
Tata Motors signed an agreement to buy Ford Motor’s manufacturing plant in Gujarat
Tata Motors signed an agreement to buy Ford Motor’s manufacturing plant in Gujarat
Bihar Politics: CM and Deputy CM to take oath tomorrow at Raj Bhavan
5:22
Bihar Politics: CM and Deputy CM to take oath tomorrow at Raj Bhavan

Trending Videos

12:11
Deshhit: Why Nitish Kumar changes alliances again and again?
Why is Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 creating problems among power engineers
Will Virat Kohli find his way to come back in form for Asia Cup?
Tata Motors signed an agreement to buy Ford Motor’s manufacturing plant in Gujarat
5:22
Bihar Politics: CM and Deputy CM to take oath tomorrow at Raj Bhavan
Deshhit,Breaking News,Bihar political crisis,bihar political crisis 2022,bihar political crisis live,Bihar Politics,Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar tejashwi yadav,nitish kumar meets tejashwi yadav,BJP,bjp nitish kumar,BJP vs Nitish Kumar,bjp vs rjd,RJD,RJD vs BJP,Tejashwi,tejashwi nitish kumar,nda jdu,JDU News,jdu bjp news,jdu rjd latest news,Lalu Yadav,Tej Pratap Yadav,tej pratap yadav nitish kumar,Deshhit,