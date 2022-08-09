Deshhit: Chacha-Bhatija becomes new truth of Bihar Politics
Chacha-Bhatija, this has now become the new truth of Bihar politics. Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with BJP and now he is going to form a grand alliance government with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD. According to Zee news sources, the swearing-in of the coalition government may take place tomorrow.
