Deshhit: Chacha-Bhatija becomes new truth of Bihar Politics

Chacha-Bhatija, this has now become the new truth of Bihar politics. Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with BJP and now he is going to form a grand alliance government with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD. According to Zee news sources, the swearing-in of the coalition government may take place tomorrow.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 11:02 PM IST

