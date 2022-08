Deshhit: China got trapped by military drill?

India has given such a message to China on Taiwan, China's concern must have increased. The encroaching China wants to annex Taiwan. But India made it clear that it is against any aggressive move on Taiwan.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

