Deshhit: China remembers its Galwan defeat during 20th CPC National Congress

| Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 09:13 PM IST

China recalls their Galwan defeat on every big occasion. China's ruling Communist Party has started its week-long Congress session in Beijing and a video of a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley was also shown at this Congress session. Even on such a big occasion, China could not forget the defeat in Galwan.