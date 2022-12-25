NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: China's tone changed after thrashing in Tawang

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 09:06 PM IST
In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, Indian soldiers defeated China. After this India had increased the deployment of the army on LAC and LOC. The warships of the Indian Air Force had blown the dragon's senses. Because of this now China is calling for talks with India from different forums. Chinese Foreign Minister 'Wang Yi' quoted ANI as saying that we are ready to work together towards stable and strong development in relations with India.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Queues of corpses in China's crematorium, dead bodies kept in hired vehicles
42:30
Baat Pate Ki: Queues of corpses in China's crematorium, dead bodies kept in hired vehicles
Taal Thok Ke: Who will get votes from Jai Siyaram?
1H6:40
Taal Thok Ke: Who will get votes from Jai Siyaram?
Star couple Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor celebrated first Christmas post wedding and their baby
Star couple Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor celebrated first Christmas post wedding and their baby
Tunisha Suicide Case : Accused shazeen khan's lawyer makes a big confession
9:10
Tunisha Suicide Case : Accused shazeen khan's lawyer makes a big confession
Taliban orders to stop female NGO employees from working in Afghanistan
Taliban orders to stop female NGO employees from working in Afghanistan

Trending Videos

42:30
Baat Pate Ki: Queues of corpses in China's crematorium, dead bodies kept in hired vehicles
1H6:40
Taal Thok Ke: Who will get votes from Jai Siyaram?
Star couple Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor celebrated first Christmas post wedding and their baby
9:10
Tunisha Suicide Case : Accused shazeen khan's lawyer makes a big confession
Taliban orders to stop female NGO employees from working in Afghanistan
Deshhit,india china border clash,china india clash,india china clash in arunachal pradesh,india china clash in tawang,india china galwan clash,India China,India China border,india china latest news,India vs China,india china border news,india china tawang,India China news,india china standoff,India China Border Fight,India China relations,tawang clash,china india border,india china latest clash,Yangtze,Yangtse,report,zee news in tawang,