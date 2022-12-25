videoDetails

Deshhit: China's tone changed after thrashing in Tawang

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 09:06 PM IST

In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, Indian soldiers defeated China. After this India had increased the deployment of the army on LAC and LOC. The warships of the Indian Air Force had blown the dragon's senses. Because of this now China is calling for talks with India from different forums. Chinese Foreign Minister 'Wang Yi' quoted ANI as saying that we are ready to work together towards stable and strong development in relations with India.