Deshhit: Chinese citizens are helpless!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 08:04 PM IST

Although China is one of the most powerful countries, but now the situation in China is getting worse. The pictures from Beijing city of China are horrifying. There was a shortage of beds in hospitals in Beijing, China. Now in this city in China, patients are being treated on the streets.