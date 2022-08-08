Deshhit: CM Yogi's Bulldozer action on Shrikant Tyagi's unlawful behaviour

Shrikant Tyagi, who misbehaved with the woman, is roaming in hiding due to fear of arrest. Several police teams have been deployed for his arrest. Meanwhile, the administration's bulldozer has also run on its illegal construction. Today there is a stir from Noida to Lucknow regarding Shrikant.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 10:44 PM IST

Shrikant Tyagi, who misbehaved with the woman, is roaming in hiding due to fear of arrest. Several police teams have been deployed for his arrest. Meanwhile, the administration's bulldozer has also run on its illegal construction. Today there is a stir from Noida to Lucknow regarding Shrikant.