Deshhit: Congress attempts to portray Sardar Patel as their stalwart

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that in the end even they were forced to bend down and honour a freedom fighter who was a dedicated Congressman. “Sardar Patel was a loyal leader of the Congress who was devoted to the Congress ideology. He was a close companion of Jawaharlal Nehru and strictly against the RSS.,” Priyanka said in a tweet.