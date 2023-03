videoDetails

Deshhit: Congress is dreaming of digging Modi's grave says PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 09:30 PM IST

Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a grand road show in Karnataka. After this road, PM Modi has also addressed a public meeting in Mandya. From where the Prime Minister responded to the slogan 'who digs the grave of PM Modi' raised by Congress party workers. PM Modi said that Congress is dreaming of digging Modi's grave.