Deshhit : Conspiracy of 'Direct Jihad' against India exposed!

There are constant revelations about Ghazwa-e-Hind and Jihadi conspiracy against India. During the module investigation of PFI, Patna Police has arrested a suspect named Margub Ahmed alias Tahir. During interrogation it has been revealed that Tahir is associated with the terrorist organization Ghazwa-e-Hind. Watch the conspiracy of 'Direct Jihad' against India in tonight’s Deshhit

|Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 11:59 PM IST
