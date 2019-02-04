हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: Dense fog engulfed Delhi-NCR in February

Dense to very dense fog finally engulfed Delhi and adjoining areas of Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad on morning.

Feb 04, 2019, 21:34 PM IST

