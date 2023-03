videoDetails

Deshhit: Double character of Congress on Baba Bageshwar?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 07:40 PM IST

Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri told through video that a two-day court of Baba Bageshwar Dham is going to be held in Maharashtra. After which Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has opposed the setting up of Baba's court. So, in Madhya Pradesh, veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had reached Bageshwar Dham a few days back.