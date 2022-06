Deshhit: Eknath Shinde's journey from an auto driver to Maharashtra CM

Eknath Shinde surprised everyone and became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. But it is also interesting to know about the journey of Eknath Shinde from an auto driver to the post of CM.

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 01:16 AM IST

