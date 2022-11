Deshhit: Evidence of Aftab's 'crimes' found in Shraddha murder case?

| Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 10:06 PM IST

5 big evidences have come in the Shraddha murder case. While on one hand something like a weapon has been recovered from Aftab's house. On the other hand, some clothes and a big bone have been recovered from the forests of Mehrauli. A CCTV footage of Aftab has surfaced, which is dated 18 October. In this CCTV footage, Aftab is seen carrying some belongings from the house.