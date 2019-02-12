हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
Live TV
Videos
Photos
World
India
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Cricket
Technology
States
Business
Bhojpuri
. . .
Live TV
Videos
Photos
Blogs
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Bullion
Automobile
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Health
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
Deshhit: “Exercise Vayu Shakti 2019” on 16 February in Rajasthan
Exercise Vayu Shakti-2019 will be held at Air Force Firing Range, Pokhran on February 16.
Feb 12, 2019, 21:46 PM IST
Latest Videos
PT40M15S
Watch Daily News and Analysis with Sudhir Chaudhary, February 13, 2019, 13 Feb 2019
PT21M37S
Deshhit: Watch detailed analysis of all the major news of the day, 13 February, 2019 , 13 Feb 2019
PT10M49S
DNA analysis on Last speech of Modi in 16th Lok Sabha, 13 Feb 2019
PT6M46S
DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi , 13 Feb 2019
Next
Video
Desshit: Indian Army holds military exercise in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
Mulayam Singh Yadav backs return of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister
India
NDA's Rafale deal 2.86 per cent cheaper than UPA, fly away price same: CAG report
India
Where's the earthquake: PM Modi laces last Lok Sabha speech before elections with jabs...
India
PM Narendra Modi biopic: Manoj Joshi plays Amit Shah—Check first look pics
Movies
'Didi, smile please': Posters taking a dig at Mamata Banerjee put up in Delhi
Delhi
Proposed fares of Train 18 tickets reduced: Know details of new rates
Economy
Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty's new avatar is mind-blowing—Pics
Regional
GST meet: Govt may announce big relief for home buyers next week
Real Estate
Nehha Pendse's workout video is the fitness motivation you need today—Watch
People
Two Rafale fighter jets from France touch down in India
India