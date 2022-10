Deshhit: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan announces long march to Islamabad

| Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 08:07 PM IST

Now such a news has come from Pakistan, after which the discussion of violence, ruckus has started. Last evening, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has announced a big protest. The name of this protest is 'Final Call'. On hearing this news, the tension of Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif increased further. Why is Pakistan's PM worried about Imran's opposition? Is the government going to change in Pakistan?