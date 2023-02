videoDetails

Deshhit: Full Story of Umesh Pal Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

Samajwadi Party and Yogi government came face to face in UP after the murder of the biggest witness of Raju Pal murder case. Akhilesh and Yogi had a knock out debate in the assembly. In the interest of the country, see 6 pictures of witness's murder which tell how Umesh Pal was killed in film style.