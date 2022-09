Deshhit : Gujarat man attempts suicide after daughter changes religion

A Hindu father attempted suicide by consuming poison in Banaskantha, Gujarat. His daughter had accepted Islam after coming in contact with a Muslim youth. After conversion, she left the house.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

