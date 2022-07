Deshhit: Has the time come to free PoK from Pakistan?

Kargil was occupied 23 years ago by Pakistani troops and was then freed from those troops. Has the time come to free that part of our Jammu and Kashmir which Pakistan has illegally occupied for the past 75 years.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 10:26 PM IST

