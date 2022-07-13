NewsVideos

Deshhit: How is the beheading squad being prepared?

A new kind of jihad is going on in our country. This jihad can also termed as beheading jihad against Hindus and its headquarter is in Pakistan. Threats of slitting throat are now being given in UP and Bihar as well. Two people have been threatened with beheading in Bhagalpur and Varanasi for supporting Kanhaiya Lal on social media. In this report, see how the beheading squad has been prepared.

|Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 11:40 PM IST
A new kind of jihad is going on in our country. This jihad can also termed as beheading jihad against Hindus and its headquarter is in Pakistan. Threats of slitting throat are now being given in UP and Bihar as well. Two people have been threatened with beheading in Bhagalpur and Varanasi for supporting Kanhaiya Lal on social media. In this report, see how the beheading squad has been prepared.

All Videos

DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
24:51
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
4:59
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country
3:39
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country
Deshhit: Monsoon Mayhem -- Floods wreak havoc in many Indian states
8:27
Deshhit: Monsoon Mayhem -- Floods wreak havoc in many Indian states
Deshhit: Who will grant shelter to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa?
17:22
Deshhit: Who will grant shelter to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa?

Trending Videos

24:51
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
4:59
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
3:39
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country
8:27
Deshhit: Monsoon Mayhem -- Floods wreak havoc in many Indian states
17:22
Deshhit: Who will grant shelter to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa?
Deshhit,Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad,ABVP student leader Kunal Pandey,Kunal Pandey letter,Arun Pathak,Udaipur Case,kanhaiyalal case,Kamlesh Tiwari,arun pathak threat letter,ABVP latest news,Arun pathak varanasi,Kunal Pandey bhagalpur,Bhagalpur News,kanhaiyalal murder case,Hindi News,today up news,bhagalpur latest news,jihad in india,sar tan se juda gang,Pakistan,