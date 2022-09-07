Deshhit: How Robo Teacher Shalu Ma'am teaches in the classroom

Shalu Ma'am is a Robo teacher and is currently teaching in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mumbai. Actually robo teachers are prepared in Japan. The journey of Robo Teacher, which started from Japan, reached many countries of the world. In India too, 21 robo teachers teach.

