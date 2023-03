videoDetails

Deshhit: Imran Khan Vs Shehbaz in Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 11:59 PM IST

Uproar continues in Pakistan on the issue of Imran Khan's arrest, there has been a violent clash between the police and Imran's supporters. To arrest Imran Khan, the Pak Rangers who surrounded his house had to retreat.