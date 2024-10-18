Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2808757https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/taal-thok-ke-politics-sparks-over-giriraj-singhs-hindu-swabhiman-yatra-2808757.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Giriraj Singh's Hindu Swabhiman Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2024, 07:42 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Wearing a Ramnam Patka, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has started the Hindu Swabhiman Yatra in Bihar. It started from Bhagalpur today and will currently go to a total of five districts. In the last leg, the Yatra will reach Kishanganj on October 22. The biggest thing in this Yatra is that a Union Minister is conducting a religious Yatra. Giriraj Singh says that BJP and its allies have nothing to do with this Yatra. In such a situation, the opposition, especially Tejashwi Yadav, is calling it a conspiracy of polarization. According to Tejashwi, Giriraj has not done any work in 10 years, so he has to do Hindu Muslim. The opposition is trying to completely link Giriraj's rally to Hindu Muslim.

All Videos

Two Bahraich Violence Accused Shot At By Cops, Politics Erupts
Play Icon23:16
Two Bahraich Violence Accused Shot At By Cops, Politics Erupts
Delhi faces dual challenge of bad air and toxic Yamuna froth
Play Icon01:37
 Delhi faces dual challenge of bad air and toxic Yamuna froth
Will Somy Ali save Salman from Lawrence Bishnoi?
Play Icon10:18
Will Somy Ali save Salman from Lawrence Bishnoi?
Politics Sparks Over Thook Jihad
Play Icon01:05
Politics Sparks Over Thook Jihad
High Alert in Bahraich!
Play Icon01:18
High Alert in Bahraich!

Trending Videos

Two Bahraich Violence Accused Shot At By Cops, Politics Erupts
play icon23:16
Two Bahraich Violence Accused Shot At By Cops, Politics Erupts
Delhi faces dual challenge of bad air and toxic Yamuna froth
play icon1:37
Delhi faces dual challenge of bad air and toxic Yamuna froth
Will Somy Ali save Salman from Lawrence Bishnoi?
play icon10:18
Will Somy Ali save Salman from Lawrence Bishnoi?
Politics Sparks Over Thook Jihad
play icon1:5
Politics Sparks Over Thook Jihad
High Alert in Bahraich!
play icon1:18
High Alert in Bahraich!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK