Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Giriraj Singh's Hindu Swabhiman Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 18, 2024, 07:42 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Wearing a Ramnam Patka, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has started the Hindu Swabhiman Yatra in Bihar. It started from Bhagalpur today and will currently go to a total of five districts. In the last leg, the Yatra will reach Kishanganj on October 22. The biggest thing in this Yatra is that a Union Minister is conducting a religious Yatra. Giriraj Singh says that BJP and its allies have nothing to do with this Yatra. In such a situation, the opposition, especially Tejashwi Yadav, is calling it a conspiracy of polarization. According to Tejashwi, Giriraj has not done any work in 10 years, so he has to do Hindu Muslim. The opposition is trying to completely link Giriraj's rally to Hindu Muslim.