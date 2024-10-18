Advertisement
Rajneeti: What's matter of 'Lathi Pujan' against Mehandi Jihad?

Sonam|Updated: Oct 18, 2024, 08:20 PM IST
Mehendi Jihad Controversy: On the one hand, Maulana Sahib is instigating Muslims and on the other, Hindu organizations are worshipping sticks before Karva Chauth. This lathi puja was done in Muzaffarnagar, UP. Actually, people associated with the Hindu organization have alleged that on the occasion of Karva Chauth, Muslim youths are running Mehndi Jihad against Hindu daughters-in-law by changing their names and tying Kalava on their hands. But this will not be tolerated under any circumstances and those who do not obey will be taught a lesson with sticks.

