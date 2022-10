Deshhit: Indian Air Force's tank killer LCH 'Prachand'

| Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 09:22 PM IST

Today the indigenous combat helicopter has been inducted in the Indian Air Force. LCH is named as 'Prachand'. 10 LCH will be stationed at Jodhpur Air Force Station. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh himself flies sortie in Prachand.