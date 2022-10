Deshhit: Is the 'blood' of Kashmiri Hindus water?

| Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

On Saturday, Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishna Bhatt was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. Today the anger of the people has come to the fore in Srinagar against this. There was a lot of sloganeering during his funeral today.