videoDetails

Deshhit: Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh's connection with Pakistan and Bhindranwala

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 09:46 PM IST

In the Amritpal Singh case, the connection between Pakistan and Bhindranwala seems to be coming to the fore. Tejinder Singh alias Gorkha Baba has been arrested. Driving license of a Pakistani youth has been recovered from his mobile phone. At the same time, a photo of the currency named Republic of Khalistan has also been found. Jarnail Singh Bhindranwala's photo was also affixed on this currency.