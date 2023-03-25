videoDetails
Deshhit: Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh's connection with Pakistan and Bhindranwala
In the Amritpal Singh case, the connection between Pakistan and Bhindranwala seems to be coming to the fore. Tejinder Singh alias Gorkha Baba has been arrested. Driving license of a Pakistani youth has been recovered from his mobile phone. At the same time, a photo of the currency named Republic of Khalistan has also been found. Jarnail Singh Bhindranwala's photo was also affixed on this currency.