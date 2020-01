Deshhit: Know Top 20 Deshhit news of today

Today, after waiting for 6 hours, Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly election from New Delhi constituency. After continuous anti-CAA protests in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi met the protesters. Ashok Chavan admitted that the Congress formed an alliance with the Shiv Sena following the request of the Muslim community.