Deshhit: London-Paris steeped in Grand Welcome of 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 11:13 PM IST

The welcome of the year 2023 has been celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the world. People from London to Paris have welcomed the new year together after two years. All the people in the country and the world have welcomed the new year with great enthusiasm. A huge crowd of devotees has been seen in the temples on the first day of the year.