Deshhit: Maximum ministers from RJD in Bihar cabinet

Nitish Kumar, who took oath as the Chief Minister for the 8th time in Bihar, expanded the cabinet within a week. Out of the total 30 MLAs who became ministers, 16 ministers have been made from RJD. At the same time, special care has been taken of the Yadav caste in the cabinet.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 01:34 AM IST

