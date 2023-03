videoDetails

Deshhit: Mehbooba offers prayers at Navagraha temple!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 09:38 PM IST

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has performed Jalabhishek of Shivling in Poonch's Navagraha temple. BJP raised questions on this. The clerics of the country have called it non-Islamic. Watch in Deshhit, is this Mehbooba's 'faith' or 'politics'?