Deshhit: Mohali and Chandigarh on target of ISI?

Central agencies have issued an alert that terrorist organizations can attack in Punjab. ISI is planning terrorist attacks in Chandigarh and Mohali. This alert has come to the forefront at a time when PM Modi is going to visit Punjab after three days.

| Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 11:58 PM IST

