NewsVideos

Deshhit: Mohali and Chandigarh on target of ISI?

Central agencies have issued an alert that terrorist organizations can attack in Punjab. ISI is planning terrorist attacks in Chandigarh and Mohali. This alert has come to the forefront at a time when PM Modi is going to visit Punjab after three days.

|Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 11:58 PM IST
Central agencies have issued an alert that terrorist organizations can attack in Punjab. ISI is planning terrorist attacks in Chandigarh and Mohali. This alert has come to the forefront at a time when PM Modi is going to visit Punjab after three days.

All Videos

China is not following the border agreement: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
1:2
China is not following the border agreement: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Agenda India Ka: Noida woman gets abusive, creates a ruckus
34:31
Agenda India Ka: Noida woman gets abusive, creates a ruckus
Noida's 'abusive' woman sent to 14-day custody
1:1
Noida's 'abusive' woman sent to 14-day custody
Noida's 'abusive' woman sent to 14-day custody
2:14
Noida's 'abusive' woman sent to 14-day custody
Anand Sharma resigns as chairman of Himachal Pradesh Screening Committee
0:56
Anand Sharma resigns as chairman of Himachal Pradesh Screening Committee

Trending Videos

1:2
China is not following the border agreement: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
34:31
Agenda India Ka: Noida woman gets abusive, creates a ruckus
1:1
Noida's 'abusive' woman sent to 14-day custody
2:14
Noida's 'abusive' woman sent to 14-day custody
0:56
Anand Sharma resigns as chairman of Himachal Pradesh Screening Committee
Terror alert in Punjab ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit,terror alert in punjab punjabi,terror alert in punjab hindi,terror alert in punjab chandigarh,terror alert in punjab,terror alert in punjab latest,terror alert in punjab latest news,terror alert in punjab during terrorism,Narendra Modi,PM Narendra Modi,alert pm modi's punjab visit,high alert in punjab,pm modi in punjab visit,terror attack in punjab,pm modi punjab visit updates,