NewsVideos

Deshhit: Opposition slams makeover to National Emblem on roof of new Parliament building

PM Modi had yesterday unveiled a giant Ashoka Pillar which has been installed on the roof of the new Parliament building. A dispute has started after its installation. The opposition is alleging that changes have been made in the new Ashoka Pillar. They also said that in old Ashoka Pillar, the lion looked serious and calm while in the new one, the lion seems angry.

|Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 12:26 AM IST
PM Modi had yesterday unveiled a giant Ashoka Pillar which has been installed on the roof of the new Parliament building. A dispute has started after its installation. The opposition is alleging that changes have been made in the new Ashoka Pillar. They also said that in old Ashoka Pillar, the lion looked serious and calm while in the new one, the lion seems angry.

All Videos

Explained: Why Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir are important for the next G20 meet | Zee English News
Explained: Why Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir are important for the next G20 meet | Zee English News
DNA: Was Amarnath cave discovered by a Muslim shepherd?
16:38
DNA: Was Amarnath cave discovered by a Muslim shepherd?
DNA : Was the truth behind discovery of Amarnath Cave hidden?
7:50
DNA : Was the truth behind discovery of Amarnath Cave hidden?
Is 79 year-old Biden testing the boundaries of age and the presidency?
Is 79 year-old Biden testing the boundaries of age and the presidency?
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 12, 2022
7:55
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 12, 2022

Trending Videos

Explained: Why Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir are important for the next G20 meet | Zee English News
16:38
DNA: Was Amarnath cave discovered by a Muslim shepherd?
7:50
DNA : Was the truth behind discovery of Amarnath Cave hidden?
Is 79 year-old Biden testing the boundaries of age and the presidency?
7:55
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 12, 2022
Deshhit,National Emblem,bronze national emblem cast,bronze national emblem,bronze national emblem cast unveiled,national emblem of india,national symbols of india,pm unveiled national emblem,National,national emblemcast,National Flag of India,national flag,national flags,emblem,PM Modi,unveils national emblem new Parliament building,new Parliament building,pm modi in new Parliament building,new Parliament building news,