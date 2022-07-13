Deshhit: Opposition slams makeover to National Emblem on roof of new Parliament building

PM Modi had yesterday unveiled a giant Ashoka Pillar which has been installed on the roof of the new Parliament building. A dispute has started after its installation. The opposition is alleging that changes have been made in the new Ashoka Pillar. They also said that in old Ashoka Pillar, the lion looked serious and calm while in the new one, the lion seems angry.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 12:26 AM IST

