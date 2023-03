videoDetails

Deshhit: Pakistan's loan is not getting passed, now hope is from America

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 07:42 PM IST

Pakistan seems to be completely poor under Shahbaz Sharif's rule. In such a situation, to hide its embarrassment in front of the world, Pakistan has now started begging in front of America. On the other hand, IMF has also refused to give any kind of help to Pakistan.