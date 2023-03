videoDetails

Deshhit: People of Jinping in China said Modi....Modi!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 09:10 PM IST

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has become the most popular among the people of China. In Jinping's country, the name of PM Modi has gone on the lips of the Chinese people. It was told in the magazine The Diplomat that Prime Minister Modi has strengthened India's identity in the world.