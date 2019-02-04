हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: Plea filed in SC challenging acquisition of land adjoining the disputed site

A petition has been filed in Supreme Court challenging the acquisition of the adjoining land to the disputed site on the grounds that the Parliament has no legislative competence to take over/acquire the property belonging to the State" and is violative of Article 25

Feb 04, 2019, 21:26 PM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Bhai vs Bhai: Why Mamata Banerjee is supporting Rajeev Kumar?

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close