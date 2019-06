Deshhit: Pratap Chandra Sarangi's quotes rocked Parliament today

Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Balasore in Odisha and the minister of state for animal husbandry, made his maiden speech in Lok Sabha on Monday. In his first speech, Pratap Chandra Sarangi attacked Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq for objecting to the "Vande Mataram" slogan when he took oath in Lok Sabha, asking if those who "refuse to say Vande Mataram have a right to live in India".