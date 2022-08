Deshhit: Preparations for anti-Modi grand alliance starts in the country

Anti-Modi leaders are now uniting to implement the Bihar model across the country. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has started preparations in Uttar Pradesh, the state with the maximum 80 Lok Sabha seats.

| Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 02:06 AM IST

