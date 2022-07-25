NewsVideos

Deshhit: President Droupadi Murmu becomes ray of hope for marginalized section of society

Droupadi Murmu is the first woman tribal President of the country. She is the first President who was born in independent India and also the youngest President. The story of President Droupadi Murmu is the story of every section of the society which lives in difficulties, has lack of resources, has been exploited. Today Droupadi Murmu is the biggest ray of hope for all of them.

Jul 25, 2022
