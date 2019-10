Deshhit: Rajnath Singh to perform Shastra puja in Paris on Dusshera

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Tuesday perform the Shastra Puja (worship of weapons) on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami after receiving the first of 36 Rafale jets in the French port city of Bordeaux. After performing the puja, he will fly a sortie in the aircraft. Watch this video to know more.