Deshhit : Russia once again threatens the world with a nuclear attack

| Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

Russia's attacks on Ukraine continue. Russia continues to target Ukraine's military and energy installations. Alert continues in Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine. Evidence of Ukraine's hand has been found behind the attack on the bridge in Crimea. Nato has said that Russia's victory will be Nato's defeat. Zelensky has asked for air defense and weapons. NATO has given full assurance of help. In such a situation, the possibility of turning the Russo-Ukraine war into a big war has intensified.