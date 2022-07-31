Deshhit: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut caught in ED's trap!

In the Patra Chawl scam case, the ED first questioned Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at his house today. After this, the ED team reached his office. During this, Sanjay Raut appeared in a special way. Raut described a conspiracy to break Shiv Sena. Claimed that he was being arrested.

| Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 11:02 PM IST

