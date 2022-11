Deshhit: Shraddha's killer found from father's investigation

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 08:08 PM IST

Aftab, accused of murdering live-in partner Shraddha in love jihad case, was presented in the court on Monday by Delhi Police, where he has been sent to police remand for 5 days. After Shraddha's murder, there is also a big question that why the accused who committed murder in May was arrested in November and how he was arrested.