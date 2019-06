Deshhit: Swanky new flats ready for newly-elected MPs in Delhi's posh North Avenue

As part of the Lok Sabha secretariat’s cost-cutting measures, the construction of new flats for newly-elected Members of Parliament has been completed in Delhi's high-security and posh North Avenue locality.According to reports, at least 36 flats with the state-of-the-art facilities are ready to be allotted to newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs. #MPsNewHouses #Deshhit